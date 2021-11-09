Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NYC Airman Reflects on 9/11

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Chris Muncy, photojournalist with the 4th Combat Camera Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, and New York City native reflects on the events of Sept. 11th, 2001, on the 20th Anniversary Sept. 11th, 2021. "Hopefully, 10 years from now, it will be important to remember, but that pain will not be in the people who lived through it," said Muncy. (US Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 18:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 816518
    VIRIN: 210911-F-UL476-1001
    Filename: DOD_108611408
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: US

