NYC Airman Reflects on 9/11

Tech. Sgt. Chris Muncy, photojournalist with the 4th Combat Camera Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, and New York City native reflects on the events of Sept. 11th, 2001, on the 20th Anniversary Sept. 11th, 2021. "Hopefully, 10 years from now, it will be important to remember, but that pain will not be in the people who lived through it," said Muncy. (US Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)