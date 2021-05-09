Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    147th CBCS showcases readiness during FTX

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    The 147th Combat Communications Squadron performed an Field Training Exercise during the September 21' UTA weekend that tested their ability to rapidly deploy a tactical communications suite.

    This work, 147th CBCS showcases readiness during FTX, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

