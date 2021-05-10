SASC Hearing for New Undersecretary of the Army and Additional Nominations Part 2

The Senate Armed Service Committee holds a hearing to consider the nominations of Gabriel Camarillo as the new undersecretary of the Army; Rachel Jacobson as the new assistant secretary of the Army for energy, installation, and environment; Alex Wagner as the new assistant secretary of the Air Force for manpower and reserve affairs; and Andrew Hunter as the new assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 14:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|816511
|Filename:
|DOD_108611242
|Length:
|01:07:54
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
