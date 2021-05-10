Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Change of Command Ceremony 2021

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Air Mobility Command welcomed its new commander during a ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Oct. 5, 2021. Gen. Mike Minihan succeeded Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost during the ceremony, officiated by Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 15:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 816505
    Filename: DOD_108611141
    Length: 01:00:52
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Scott Air Force Base
    Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.
    Gen. Mike Minihan
    Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost

