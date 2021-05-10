AMC Change of Command Ceremony 2021

Air Mobility Command welcomed its new commander during a ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Oct. 5, 2021. Gen. Mike Minihan succeeded Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost during the ceremony, officiated by Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.
|10.05.2021
|10.05.2021 15:07
|Briefings
|816505
|DOD_108611141
|01:00:52
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|1
|1
