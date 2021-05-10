Leading by Example: Roberts earns CCOQ

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At the Coast Guard’s only enlisted recruit training center in Cape May, New Jersey, one of the 54 company commanders on the regiment, Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Roberts, received the Company Commander of the Quarter award on July 14, 2021, in front of the training division staff on the regiment.



U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May serves the American public by leveraging the talent and passion of our staff to produce high quality, mission ready recruits, and delivering professional and customer focused services to enable missions for our units, tenants, and region.



U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney