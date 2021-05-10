Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leading by Example: Roberts earns CCOQ

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    At the Coast Guard’s only enlisted recruit training center in Cape May, New Jersey, one of the 54 company commanders on the regiment, Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Roberts, received the Company Commander of the Quarter award on July 14, 2021, in front of the training division staff on the regiment.

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May serves the American public by leveraging the talent and passion of our staff to produce high quality, mission ready recruits, and delivering professional and customer focused services to enable missions for our units, tenants, and region.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 14:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816504
    VIRIN: 211005-G-JW383-1000
    Filename: DOD_108611139
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: NJ, US

    Leading by Example - Roberts earns CCOQ

