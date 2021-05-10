Leading by Example: Roberts earns CCOQ

At the Coast Guard’s only enlisted recruit training center in Cape May, New Jersey, one of the 54 company commanders on the regiment, Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Roberts, received the Company Commander of the Quarter award on July 14, 2021, in front of the training division staff on the regiment.
U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May serves the American public by leveraging the talent and passion of our staff to produce high quality, mission ready recruits, and delivering professional and customer focused services to enable missions for our units, tenants, and region.
