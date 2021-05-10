22nd MEU Trains for Foreign Humanitarian Assistance

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26 conduct a Foreign Humanitarian Assistance (FHA) exercise aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26 to 28, 2021. The Marines aided simulated disaster areas, tested drinking water, offered medical support to locals and provided food and shelter for affected people during the mission. FHA is one of the core events of Realistic Urban Training, an overarching exercise designed to prepare the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cameron Ross)
