    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU Trains for Foreign Humanitarian Assistance

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cameron Ross 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26 conduct a Foreign Humanitarian Assistance (FHA) exercise aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26 to 28, 2021. The Marines aided simulated disaster areas, tested drinking water, offered medical support to locals and provided food and shelter for affected people during the mission. FHA is one of the core events of Realistic Urban Training, an overarching exercise designed to prepare the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cameron Ross)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 10:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816475
    VIRIN: 211001-M-OO221-1010
    Filename: DOD_108610733
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU Trains for Foreign Humanitarian Assistance, by LCpl Cameron Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    22MEU
    USMC
    Marines
    RUT
    PTP
    FHA

