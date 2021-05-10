Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lieutenant General Mike Minihan Promotion Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. R.J. Biermann 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    The Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force requests the pleasure of your company to virtually attend a promotion ceremony in honor of Lt. Gen. Mike Minihan on Tuesday, the fifth of October at eight o’clock in the morning.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 12:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816472
    VIRIN: 211005-F-ND912-799
    Filename: DOD_108610721
    Length: 00:37:49
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lieutenant General Mike Minihan Promotion Ceremony, by MSgt R.J. Biermann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT