Lieutenant General Mike Minihan Promotion Ceremony

The Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force requests the pleasure of your company to virtually attend a promotion ceremony in honor of Lt. Gen. Mike Minihan on Tuesday, the fifth of October at eight o’clock in the morning.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 12:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816472
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-ND912-799
|Filename:
|DOD_108610721
|Length:
|00:37:49
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
