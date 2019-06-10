NATO develops counter-drone technology (master)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO scientists are working on ways to help detect small UAVs or unmanned aerial vehicles, which can pose a security risk and cause major disruption.

NATO scientists are building up a signature database of small UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) to help nations develop drone detection systems and tracking algorithms. At a training centre in France, the group collected data on various models of mini and small drones in an urban environment. UAVs can pose a security risk and cause major disruption, as was seen at Gatwick Airport in London in December 2018. The airport was shut down for three days following reports of drone sightings close to the runway. Hundreds of flights had to be cancelled.

The research work has been carried out by NATO’s Science and Technology Organization (STO).



This footage includes shots of drones flying, various data-capturing equipment plus soundbites from Marc Châteauneuf, defence scientist, Defence Research and Development Canada.

The piece also includes archive footage from Thomson Reuters, showing Gatwick Airport.

“We often see that on TVs where you've got a prime minister or an important person doing a speech and you see a small drone flying around. You don't know if it's really a threat or is it just someone who wants to take a picture. But you always have to assume it could be a threat.”



“The threat that in the military we are facing is either the drone is dropping an explosive or they’re using drones for a surveillance system. So, you want to detect them before they actually see you.”



Archive footage of a drone dropping explosives



“The problem with drones is that they are everywhere now.



“You heard about the Gatwick incident where the airport was shut down, I think for two days, because there was supposedly a drone flying close.



It can be very dangerous for airplanes flying around.”



Footage of a commercial drone



Archive footage of Gatwick Airport



ABLE TO USE THE DATABASE



“Having a drone detection system will help to detect the drones and solve the problem this way.”



