    Big Idea in a Small Package

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Hopkins 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    The 101st Security Forces Squadron trains with a Flir Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance System as it explores new and innovative ways to protect military installations.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 09:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 816465
    VIRIN: 210904-F-SB214-741
    Filename: DOD_108610527
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 

    Drone
    Innovation
    MAINEiacs
    3N0X6

