The 101st Security Forces Squadron trains with a Flir Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance System as it explores new and innovative ways to protect military installations.
Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 09:43
Category:
|Newscasts
Video ID:
|816465
VIRIN:
|210904-F-SB214-741
Filename:
|DOD_108610527
Length:
|00:02:05
Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
Downloads:
|3
High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Big Idea in a Small Package, by SSgt Michelle Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
