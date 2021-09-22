Adm. Thomas Allan and Command Master Chief introduce the First District Peer Support Pilot Program September 22, 2021. Shipmate Support Peers are active duty Coast Guard members trained and designated to serve as first points of contact for members in need. (U.S. Coast Guard video by First District External Affairs/Released)
This work, USCG First District Peer Support Pilot Program, by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
