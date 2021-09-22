Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG First District Peer Support Pilot Program

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Adm. Thomas Allan and Command Master Chief introduce the First District Peer Support Pilot Program September 22, 2021. Shipmate Support Peers are active duty Coast Guard members trained and designated to serve as first points of contact for members in need. (U.S. Coast Guard video by First District External Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816457
    VIRIN: 210922-G-CA140-560
    Filename: DOD_108610478
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    This work, USCG First District Peer Support Pilot Program, by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

