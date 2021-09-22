USCG First District Peer Support Pilot Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Adm. Thomas Allan and Command Master Chief introduce the First District Peer Support Pilot Program September 22, 2021. Shipmate Support Peers are active duty Coast Guard members trained and designated to serve as first points of contact for members in need. (U.S. Coast Guard video by First District External Affairs/Released)