Describes the fundamental changes needed to address the emerging challenges of the 21st century--the traditional battlefield has expanded to a global battlefield and is increasingly vulnerable; need to adapt to meet these new challenges and threats through Calibrated Force Posture, Multi-Domain Formations, and and Convergence. (ATSC Video/JN)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 08:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816444
|VIRIN:
|201104-A-A4411-1082
|PIN:
|900025
|Filename:
|DOD_108610379
|Length:
|00:07:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Introduction to the U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations 2028, by William Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
