    Introduction to the U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations 2028

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2019

    Video by William Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Describes the fundamental changes needed to address the emerging challenges of the 21st century--the traditional battlefield has expanded to a global battlefield and is increasingly vulnerable; need to adapt to meet these new challenges and threats through Calibrated Force Posture, Multi-Domain Formations, and and Convergence. (ATSC Video/JN)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2019
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 08:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    Multi-Domain
    MDO

