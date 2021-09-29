Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rail Gunners help support Operation Allies Welcome in Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.29.2021

    Video by Spc. Ryan Barnes 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment talk about their experience supporting Operation Allies Welcome last week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. They are working hard to try to make the Afghan travelers as comfortable as possible as they move on to the next stage in their lives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 09:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 816443
    VIRIN: 210929-A-BJ454-607
    Filename: DOD_108610351
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rail Gunners help support Operation Allies Welcome in Ramstein Air Base, Germany, by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    41FAB

    TAGS

    TraintoWin
    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanWithdrawl
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Operation Allies Welcome
    trongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT