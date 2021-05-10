Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lands on JS Izumo

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.05.2021

    Video by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 conducted vertical landings and take offs aboard the Japanese Ship Izumo off the coast of Japan, Oct. 3, 2021. U.S. Marines and Sailors embarked aboard the Japanese Ship Izumo in support of the first ever F-35B Lightning II operations aboard a Japanese vessel. The U.S. and Japan continue to work closely together to broaden their operational capabilities, support the Treaty of mutual Cooperation and Security, and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 07:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816439
    VIRIN: 211005-M-ST088-2001
    Filename: DOD_108610261
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    1st MAW
    F-35B
    MAG-12
    Expanding Capabilities

