U.S. Marine Corps Col. Derek M. Brannon, commanding officer, Marine Aircraft Group 12 provides his remarks aboard Japanese Ship Izumo, Oct. 1, 2021. U.S. Marines and Sailors embarked aboard the Japanese Ship Izumo in support of the first ever F-35B Lightning II operations aboard a Japanese vessel. The U.S. and Japan continue to work closely together to broaden their operational capabilities, support the Treaty of mutual Cooperation and Security, and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 06:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816432
|VIRIN:
|211002-M-ST088-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108610215
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MAG-12 commanding officer provides remarks aboard JS Izumo (B-Roll), by Cpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
