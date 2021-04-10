U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 conducted vertical landings and take offs aboard the Japanese Ship Izumo off the coast of Japan, Oct. 3, 2021. U.S. Marines and Sailors embarked aboard the Japanese Ship Izumo in support of the first ever F-35B Lightning II operations aboard a Japanese vessel. The U.S. and Japan continue to work closely together to broaden their operational capabilities, support the Treaty of mutual Cooperation and Security, and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harmon and Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 04:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816425
|VIRIN:
|211004-M-JO217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108610174
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|25
|High-Res. Downloads:
|25
This work, F-35B JS Izumo Capabitilies Test (Social Media Video), by LCpl Tyler Harmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine Corps F-35B Conduct First Landing Aboard JS Izumo
LEAVE A COMMENT