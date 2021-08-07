Units from across USAG Bavaria visited the range to try to earn the German Marksmanship Badge.
Video Shot by PFC McBride & SGT Paul Abacon
Edited by PFC McBride
Voice Over by PFC McBride
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2021 05:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816417
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-FJ044-260
|Filename:
|DOD_108610077
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, German Marksmanship Badge (RAW Video), by PFC Tyler McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT