    German Marksmanship Badge (RAW Video)

    BY, GERMANY

    07.08.2021

    Video by Pfc. Tyler McBride 

    AFN Bavaria

    Units from across USAG Bavaria visited the range to try to earn the German Marksmanship Badge.

    Video Shot by PFC McBride & SGT Paul Abacon
    Edited by PFC McBride
    Voice Over by PFC McBride

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 05:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816417
    VIRIN: 210708-A-FJ044-260
    Filename: DOD_108610077
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BY, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, German Marksmanship Badge (RAW Video), by PFC Tyler McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Badge
    German
    Vilseck
    Marksmanship
    GTA
    Graf

