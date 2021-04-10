Tropic Lightning Week Weightlifting Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816416" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from across the 25th Infantry Division compete in a weightlifting competition during the annual 25th Infantry Division Tropic Lightning Week at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Oct. 4, 2021. Tropic Lightning week is an annual week long celebration of the division during which the different battalions compete in varying events including sports, a talent competition, and cooking contest with the overall points winner being awarded the Guadalcanal Cup. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)