18th Wing Equal Opportunity

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.11.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    TSgt Tyrone Drew explains why the Equal Opportunity Office exists and everything it has to offer to our service members.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 02:57
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 816414
    VIRIN: 211005-F-PU391-1001
    Filename: DOD_108610024
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    #TeamKadena #Kadena # #PACAF #INDO-PACOM #Equal #Opportunity

