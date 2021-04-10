NTAG PITTSBURGH CPO SELECTS

Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, and command leadership congratulated NTAG Pittsburgh’s Sailors who were selected for advancement to Chief Petty Officer. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 22:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816403
|VIRIN:
|211004-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108609704
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
