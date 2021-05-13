Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Postal Clerk Spotlight

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    DMA Media Center Yokosuka

    PID: 210513-YKA-SPT-MarinePostalClerk-PO2 Coto
    Title: Marine Tank Crewmember Spotlight
    Date: 13 MAY 2021
    VIRIN: 210513-N-JC445-1001
    Runtime: 00:29:29
    Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
    Producer: MC2 Mario Coto

    Font ID:
    (0:02) - Marine Postal Clerk

    (0:09) - The Marine Postal Clerk is responsible for handling mail through all stages of the mail cycle...

    (0:14) - ...from assigning tracking numbers to delivering it to the appropriate location.

    (0:22) - Postal Clerks help Marines and otehr service members stay connected to their loved ones wherever they may be assigned.

    Caption/Lead:
    210513-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 13, 2021) - Marine Postal Clerks and what they do are highlighted in this MOS Spotlight. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 07:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816402
    VIRIN: 210513-N-JC445-1001
    Filename: DOD_108609675
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Postal Clerk Spotlight, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Yokosuka
    Marines
    military jobs
    MC2 Mario Coto
    MOS Spotlight
    Marine Postal Clerk

