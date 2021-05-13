Marine Postal Clerk Spotlight

PID: 210513-YKA-SPT-MarinePostalClerk-PO2 Coto
Title: Marine Tank Crewmember Spotlight
(0:02) - Marine Postal Clerk
(0:09) - The Marine Postal Clerk is responsible for handling mail through all stages of the mail cycle...
(0:14) - ...from assigning tracking numbers to delivering it to the appropriate location.
(0:22) - Postal Clerks help Marines and otehr service members stay connected to their loved ones wherever they may be assigned.
Caption/Lead:
210513-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 13, 2021) - Marine Postal Clerks and what they do are highlighted in this MOS Spotlight. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)
