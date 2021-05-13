Marine Postal Clerk Spotlight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PID: 210513-YKA-SPT-MarinePostalClerk-PO2 Coto

Title: Marine Tank Crewmember Spotlight

Date: 13 MAY 2021

VIRIN: 210513-N-JC445-1001

Runtime: 00:29:29

Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka

Producer: MC2 Mario Coto



(0:02) - Marine Postal Clerk



(0:09) - The Marine Postal Clerk is responsible for handling mail through all stages of the mail cycle...



(0:14) - ...from assigning tracking numbers to delivering it to the appropriate location.



(0:22) - Postal Clerks help Marines and otehr service members stay connected to their loved ones wherever they may be assigned.



210513-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 13, 2021) - Marine Postal Clerks and what they do are highlighted in this MOS Spotlight. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)