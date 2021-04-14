video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816401" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PID: 210414-YKA-SPT-MarineMachinist-PO2 Coto

Title: Marine Machinist Spotlight

Date: 14 APR 2021

VIRIN: 210414-N-JC445-1001

Runtime: 00:29:29

Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka

Producer: MC2 Mario Coto



Font ID:

(0:02) - Marine Machinist



(0:09) - The Marine Machinist is responsible for fabricating, repairing, or modifying...



(0:14) - ...engineering parts, motor transport components, weapons, and accessories.



(0:22) - Machinists ensure that the quality and accuracy of all equipment is maintained for anything the Corps requires.



Caption/Lead:

210414-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2021) - Marine Machinists and what they do are highlighted in this MOS Spotlight. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)