PID: 210414-YKA-SPT-MarineMachinist-PO2 Coto
Title: Marine Machinist Spotlight
Date: 14 APR 2021
Runtime: 00:29:29
Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
Producer: MC2 Mario Coto
(0:02) - Marine Machinist
(0:09) - The Marine Machinist is responsible for fabricating, repairing, or modifying...
(0:14) - ...engineering parts, motor transport components, weapons, and accessories.
(0:22) - Machinists ensure that the quality and accuracy of all equipment is maintained for anything the Corps requires.
Caption/Lead:
210414-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2021) - Marine Machinists and what they do are highlighted in this MOS Spotlight. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)
|04.14.2021
|10.04.2021 21:35
|Package
|816401
|210414-N-JC445-1001
|DOD_108609654
|00:00:30
|JP
This work, Marine Machinist Spotlight, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
