Capt. Louis K. Chen, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade surgeon, is joined by Army Wellness Center at Camp Zama Health Educators: Shannon T. Vo and Bree Dalton, as they navigate the aisles of Camp Zama Commissary and point out some things to look for when reading labels to make healthier choices when shopping for quick meals in this episode of 'Ask the Doc.'
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 21:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|816394
|VIRIN:
|211005-A-PI656-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108609625
|Length:
|00:10:59
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ask the Doc: Eating Green in the Commissary, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT