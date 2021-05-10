Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ask the Doc: Eating Green in the Commissary

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Capt. Louis K. Chen, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade surgeon, is joined by Army Wellness Center at Camp Zama Health Educators: Shannon T. Vo and Bree Dalton, as they navigate the aisles of Camp Zama Commissary and point out some things to look for when reading labels to make healthier choices when shopping for quick meals in this episode of 'Ask the Doc.'

    This work, Ask the Doc: Eating Green in the Commissary, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commissary
    Camp Zama
    Nutrition
    Holistic Health
    Capt. Louis K. Chen
    Ask the Doc
    Army Wellness Center at Camp Zama

