embers of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and U.S. Army Garrison Japan teamed up with members of the local community and Zama Yatoyama Park staff to conduct area beautification of recreation walkways Sept. 21. Zama Yatoyama Park is a land on which people have lived since the Jomon period. As a place with woodland that has been preserved, it is loved by the locals. U.S. service members care deeply about being part of the community and are grateful for the hospitality and friendship of the Japanese people.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 21:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816393
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-PI656-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108609624
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Zama Soldiers participate in Japan community park clean up, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
