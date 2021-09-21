Camp Zama Soldiers participate in Japan community park clean up

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816393" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

embers of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and U.S. Army Garrison Japan teamed up with members of the local community and Zama Yatoyama Park staff to conduct area beautification of recreation walkways Sept. 21. Zama Yatoyama Park is a land on which people have lived since the Jomon period. As a place with woodland that has been preserved, it is loved by the locals. U.S. service members care deeply about being part of the community and are grateful for the hospitality and friendship of the Japanese people.