    Camp Zama Soldiers participate in Japan community park clean up

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    embers of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and U.S. Army Garrison Japan teamed up with members of the local community and Zama Yatoyama Park staff to conduct area beautification of recreation walkways Sept. 21. Zama Yatoyama Park is a land on which people have lived since the Jomon period. As a place with woodland that has been preserved, it is loved by the locals. U.S. service members care deeply about being part of the community and are grateful for the hospitality and friendship of the Japanese people.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 21:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816393
    VIRIN: 210921-A-PI656-002
    Filename: DOD_108609624
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

