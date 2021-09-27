Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston shares a story of suicide prevention

    YAMATO, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Izumi No-Mori Park in Yamato, Japan and shares a personal story of how a Soldier's buddy, or friend was able to save their life by relating to the individual and recalling past times where they overcame shared difficulties in episode 31 of Chaplain's Neighborhood Resilience Talks.

    If you or someone you know need help, you may contact Chaplain Johnston at 262-9381 or contact the behavioral health clinic at 263-4610. You can also get in touch with a Military and Family life counselor by calling 263-3638.

    The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255, and it's available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    Location: YAMATO, KANAGAWA, JP

