Advisors Host Indonesian Army at NTC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816385" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maneuver Advisor Team 5322, of the 5th Secuirty Force Assistance Brigade, escorted a team of commanders from the Indonesian Army as they toured the National Training Center to observe Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 featuring the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, on August 15-17, Fort Irwin, California.



Advisor Team 5322 is the natural choice for hosting the Indonesian Army as they prepare for employment to Indonesia later this year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)