    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advisors Host Indonesian Army at NTC

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Video by Spc. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Maneuver Advisor Team 5322, of the 5th Secuirty Force Assistance Brigade, escorted a team of commanders from the Indonesian Army as they toured the National Training Center to observe Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 featuring the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, on August 15-17, Fort Irwin, California.

    Advisor Team 5322 is the natural choice for hosting the Indonesian Army as they prepare for employment to Indonesia later this year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 19:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advisors Host Indonesian Army at NTC, by SPC Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NTC
    Indonesian
    SFAC
    5th SFAB
    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

