Advisors Host Indonesian Army at NTC

Maneuver Advisor Team 5322, of the 5th Secuirty Force Assistance Brigade, escorted a team of commanders from the Indonesian Army as they toured the National Training Center to observe Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 featuring the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, on August 15-17, Fort Irwin, California.
Advisor Team 5322 is the natural choice for hosting the Indonesian Army as they prepare for employment to Indonesia later this year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
