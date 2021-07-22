video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816364" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Reserve LT Sam Kendricks shares his process and resiliency that goes into training for the Olympics. Having won bronze in the Rio 2016 Olympics, Sam continues to strive to be the best he can, and thanks the Army Reserve for the flexibility to compete while serve the country too. Check out his story!



Video By Tim Yao