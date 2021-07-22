Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sam Kendricks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve LT Sam Kendricks shares his process and resiliency that goes into training for the Olympics. Having won bronze in the Rio 2016 Olympics, Sam continues to strive to be the best he can, and thanks the Army Reserve for the flexibility to compete while serve the country too. Check out his story!

    Video By Tim Yao

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 19:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816364
    VIRIN: 210722-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_108609255
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: OXFORD, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sam Kendricks, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army reserve
    olympics
    sam kendricks
    tim yao
    box5
    usarmarketing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT