Army Reserve LT Sam Kendricks shares his process and resiliency that goes into training for the Olympics. Having won bronze in the Rio 2016 Olympics, Sam continues to strive to be the best he can, and thanks the Army Reserve for the flexibility to compete while serve the country too. Check out his story!
This work, Sam Kendricks, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
