    DS Evan Sanchez

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve Drill Sergeant Evan Sanchez shares his story about how as a Reserve Soldier, he has the flexibility to choose where, when, and how long to serve as a mentor to Soldiers. This makes Reserve Drill Sergeants more desirable because they're there not because they're forced to, but because they are passionate.

    Video By Tim Yao

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816363
    VIRIN: 210623-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_108609254
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DS Evan Sanchez, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    basic training
    army reserve
    drill sergeant
    tim yao
    usarmarketing

