Amber English Medals

LT Amber English, shares her medals and journey to winning the Olympic Gold Medal in Tokyo 2020. Cheer her on as she competes in Cypress in October, 2021.
Video By Tim Yao
|09.02.2021
|10.04.2021 18:23
|Video Productions
|00:00:59
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
