    Amber English Medals

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    LT Amber English, shares her medals and journey to winning the Olympic Gold Medal in Tokyo 2020. Cheer her on as she competes in Cypress in October, 2021.

    Video By Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 18:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816361
    VIRIN: 210902-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_108609252
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amber English Medals, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    olympic
    army reserve
    gold medal
    tim yao
    box5
    usarmarketing

