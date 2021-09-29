Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Defense Agencies Initiative (AFN Version)

    09.29.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Cooper 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Defense Agencies Initiative is a replacement to the Marine Corps' previous financial system to streamline the way logistic Marines do business. The DAI Training course aims to simplify financial management across the DOD, to deliver more auditable records and improve integration through standard data structures and business practices. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Joseph Cooper.)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 16:38
    This work, Marine Minute: Defense Agencies Initiative (AFN Version), by LCpl Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supply
    DMAVMM
    DMAM
    USMCNews
    DAI

