Defense Agencies Initiative is a replacement to the Marine Corps' previous financial system to streamline the way logistic Marines do business. The DAI Training course aims to simplify financial management across the DOD, to deliver more auditable records and improve integration through standard data structures and business practices. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Joseph Cooper.)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 16:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|816348
|VIRIN:
|210929-M-TI396-471
|Filename:
|DOD_108609194
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute: Defense Agencies Initiative (AFN Version), by LCpl Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT