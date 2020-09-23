Coast Guard Communication Command sets up interim tower

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard Communcation Command set up an interim communications radio tower in Port Fourchon Aug. 31, 2021 following Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana. The Coast Guard's Communication Command delivers capabilities and services that work together to give Coast Guard operators the flexibility and interoperability to operate 15 remote radio facilities to enable and enhance operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)