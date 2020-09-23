Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Communication Command sets up interim tower

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT FOURCHON, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard Communcation Command set up an interim communications radio tower in Port Fourchon Aug. 31, 2021 following Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana. The Coast Guard's Communication Command delivers capabilities and services that work together to give Coast Guard operators the flexibility and interoperability to operate 15 remote radio facilities to enable and enhance operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816299
    VIRIN: 210923-G-TM873-1001
    Filename: DOD_108608392
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: PORT FOURCHON, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Communication Command sets up interim tower, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Hurricane Ida
    Lally
    Port Fourchon
    District 8
    Storm 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT