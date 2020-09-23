The Coast Guard Communcation Command set up an interim communications radio tower in Port Fourchon Aug. 31, 2021 following Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana. The Coast Guard's Communication Command delivers capabilities and services that work together to give Coast Guard operators the flexibility and interoperability to operate 15 remote radio facilities to enable and enhance operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 11:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816299
|VIRIN:
|210923-G-TM873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108608392
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|PORT FOURCHON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Communication Command sets up interim tower, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
