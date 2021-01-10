Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept 15 to Oct 15 by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Team Holloman Airmen describe what Hispanic Heritage Month means to them and how together we celebrate.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 11:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|816297
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-HH678-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108608378
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month, by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT