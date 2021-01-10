Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hispanic Heritage Month

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept 15 to Oct 15 by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Team Holloman Airmen describe what Hispanic Heritage Month means to them and how together we celebrate.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 11:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 816297
    VIRIN: 211001-F-HH678-1001
    Filename: DOD_108608378
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    This work, National Hispanic Heritage Month, by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #HollomanAFB #HispanicHeritage #Airmen #TeamHolloman

