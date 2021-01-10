video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816297" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept 15 to Oct 15 by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Team Holloman Airmen describe what Hispanic Heritage Month means to them and how together we celebrate.