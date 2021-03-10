This is a brief video welcoming candidates to the Command Assessment Program 23 iteration. BG Brett Funck, Army Talent Management Task Force and CAP Director, gives a brief overview of what to expect at CAP during their assessments.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816281
|VIRIN:
|211004-A-UG106-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108608145
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|PENTAGON, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BG Funck CAP Welcome Video, by SSG Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT