    BG Funck CAP Welcome Video

    PENTAGON, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Schroeder 

    Army Talent Management Task Force

    This is a brief video welcoming candidates to the Command Assessment Program 23 iteration. BG Brett Funck, Army Talent Management Task Force and CAP Director, gives a brief overview of what to expect at CAP during their assessments.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816281
    VIRIN: 211004-A-UG106-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108608145
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: PENTAGON, MD, US

    This work, BG Funck CAP Welcome Video, by SSG Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    programs
    US Army
    Ft. Knox
    Talent Management

