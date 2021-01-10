Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Talk- Lt. Col. Jared Thompson

    INCIRLIK, 1, TURKEY

    10.01.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert 

    AFN Incirlik

    Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, shares how his Airmen are critical to our forward presence in Turkey and how they are always ready to help support global operations in a radio interview at Incirlik Air Base Turkey, on Oct. 1, 2021. Thompson was a guest on the Titan Talk segment for AFN which allows commanders to share their mission priorities and highlight their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 09:38
    Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR 

    This work, Titan Talk- Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFNI
    Incirlik Air Base
    Incirlik AB
    728TH AMS
    AFN Incirlik
    Titan Talk

