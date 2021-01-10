Titan Talk- Lt. Col. Jared Thompson

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, shares how his Airmen are critical to our forward presence in Turkey and how they are always ready to help support global operations in a radio interview at Incirlik Air Base Turkey, on Oct. 1, 2021. Thompson was a guest on the Titan Talk segment for AFN which allows commanders to share their mission priorities and highlight their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert)