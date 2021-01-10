Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, shares how his Airmen are critical to our forward presence in Turkey and how they are always ready to help support global operations in a radio interview at Incirlik Air Base Turkey, on Oct. 1, 2021. Thompson was a guest on the Titan Talk segment for AFN which allows commanders to share their mission priorities and highlight their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816267
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-NP794-497
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108607903
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Titan Talk- Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
