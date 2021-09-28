U.S. and Peruvian Service Members work together to load supplies for UNITAS onto a barge at Iquitos, Peru, Sept. 28 2021. The supplies are being used to provide for the needs of personnel in Iquitos. UNITAS is the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during amphibious, littoral, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 08:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816266
|VIRIN:
|210928-M-VN506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108607893
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|IQUITOS, PE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, UNITAS 2021: Preparing for Amazon Phase, by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT