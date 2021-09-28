UNITAS 2021: Preparing for Amazon Phase

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Peruvian Service Members work together to load supplies for UNITAS onto a barge at Iquitos, Peru, Sept. 28 2021. The supplies are being used to provide for the needs of personnel in Iquitos. UNITAS is the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during amphibious, littoral, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)