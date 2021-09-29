Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines load onto LCAC prior to culminating event

    ANCON, PERU

    09.29.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps light armored vehicles with Special Marine Air-Ground Task Force – UNITAS, get loaded onto a landing craft, air cushion on Miramar beach during UNITAS LXII in Ancon, Peru, Sept. 29, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 29 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler)

