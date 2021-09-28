Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2021: Multinational Range Day

    SALINAS, PERU

    09.28.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S., Brazilian, Chilean, Colombian, Mexican and Peruvian Marines and members of the Jamaican Defense Force, conduct a simulated attack on a beach during a live-fire range training evolution in Salinas, Peru, Sept. 28, 2021, during exercise UNITAS LXII. The service members completed a series of training events in order to build trust, enhance confidence and strengthen interoperability to better prepare us for a combined, multinational response to emerging crises or natural disasters. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during Pacific, amphibious, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 00:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816257
    VIRIN: 210928-M-RK059-1001
    Filename: DOD_108607838
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: SALINAS, PE

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2021: Multinational Range Day, by LCpl Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    live-fire
    USSOUTHCOM
    U.S. Marines
    MARFORSOUTH
    UNITAS
    interoperabiilty
    UNITASLXII

