UNITAS 2021: Peruvian led swim qualification and amphibious training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816255" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S., Brazilian, Chilean, Colombian, Mexican, and Peruvian Marines and members of the Jamaican Defense Force, conduct a basic swim qualification before an amphibious training evolution at Peruvian Marine Corps Base Ancon, Peru, Sept. 27, 2021, during exercise UNITAS LXII. The service members completed a series of training events in order to build trust, enhance confidence and strengthen interoperability to better prepare us for a combined, multinational response to emerging crises or natural disasters. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during Pacific, amphibious, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler)