    UNITAS 2021: Marines Call for fire

    ANCON, PERU

    09.28.2021

    Video by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - UNITAS, called in for close air support to eliminate simulated targets during the call-for-fire training evolution at Peruvian Marine Corps Base Ancon, Peru, Sept. 28, 2021, during exercise UNITAS LXII. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 29 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and compatibility between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 00:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816254
    VIRIN: 210928-M-LG425-1001
    Filename: DOD_108607816
    Length: 00:08:50
    Location: ANCON, PE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2021: Marines Call for fire, by Cpl Nicolas Atehortua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    U.S. Marines
    MARFORSOUTH
    UNITAS
    1st ANGLICO
    Enduring Promise
    UNITASLXII

