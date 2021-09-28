UNITAS 2021: Marines Call for fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - UNITAS, called in for close air support to eliminate simulated targets during the call-for-fire training evolution at Peruvian Marine Corps Base Ancon, Peru, Sept. 28, 2021, during exercise UNITAS LXII. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 29 ships, four submarines, and twenty aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and compatibility between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)