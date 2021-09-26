U.S., Brazilian, Chilean, Colombian, Mexican, and Peruvian Marines and members of the Jamaican Defense Force complete a series of training events consisting of military operations in urban terrain, fast rope training, and live fast rope evolutions in order to build trust, enhance confidence and strengthen interoperability to better prepare us for a combined, multinational response to emerging crises or natural disasters, in Ancon, Peru, Sept. 26, 2021, during exercise UNITAS LXII. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during Pacific, amphibious, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Antwiler)
This work, UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines train with partner nations during multinational exercise, by LCpl Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
