V23 Conducts Long-Range Insertion in Support of EABO

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, conduct a long-range insertion with 2d Battalion, 3d Marines during Noble Jaguar 2021 from Okinawa to Combined Arms Training Facility, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. This portion of the exercise focused on coastal defense and counter-landing operations across a distributed maritime environment. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as a part of an integrated operation with joint forces to maintain readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to preserve regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 22:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816237
|VIRIN:
|210930-M-UH432-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108607687
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
