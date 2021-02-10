V23 Conducts Long-Range Insertion in Support of EABO

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, conduct a long-range insertion with 2d Battalion, 3d Marines during Noble Jaguar 2021 from Okinawa to Combined Arms Training Facility, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. This portion of the exercise focused on coastal defense and counter-landing operations across a distributed maritime environment. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as a part of an integrated operation with joint forces to maintain readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to preserve regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)