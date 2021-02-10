Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V23 Conducts Long-Range Insertion in Support of EABO

    JAPAN

    10.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262, conduct a long-range insertion with 2d Battalion, 3d Marines during Noble Jaguar 2021 from Okinawa to Combined Arms Training Facility, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. This portion of the exercise focused on coastal defense and counter-landing operations across a distributed maritime environment. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as a part of an integrated operation with joint forces to maintain readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to preserve regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 22:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816237
    VIRIN: 210930-M-UH432-003
    Filename: DOD_108607687
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: JP

    This work, V23 Conducts Long-Range Insertion in Support of EABO, by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

