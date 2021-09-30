V23 Conducts Operations in Support of EABO

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 3d Marines conduct a 15-kilometer infiltration mission during Noble Jaguar 2021 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 30, 2021. This portion of the exercise focused on coastal defense and counter-landing operations across a distributed maritime environment. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as a part of an integrated operation with joint forces to maintain readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to preserve regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)
