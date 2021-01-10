Sarah Russell, founder of the Mental Health Peer Alliance, shares her journey with mental health and the events that inspired her to start a support group in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 21:22
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|816233
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-ZJ963-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108607652
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Art of Friendship, by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT