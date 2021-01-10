Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Art of Friendship

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.01.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Sarah Russell, founder of the Mental Health Peer Alliance, shares her journey with mental health and the events that inspired her to start a support group in Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 21:22
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 816233
    VIRIN: 211001-F-ZJ963-1001
    Filename: DOD_108607652
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, The Art of Friendship, by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mental health
    Kadena Air Base
    art therapy
    suicide prevention month
    support systems
    MHPA

