    UNITAS 2021: U.S. Marines and partner nations HADR training

    ANCON, PERU

    09.26.2021

    Video by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S., Brazilian, Mexican, Ecuadorian, and Peruvian Marines conduct a simulated casualty evacuation during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training evolution at Peruvian Marine Corps Base Ancon, Peru, Sept. 26, 2021, during exercise UNITAS LXII. The service members completed a series of training events in order to build trust, enhance confidence and strengthen interoperability to better prepare us for a combined, multinational response to emerging crises or natural disasters. UNITAS is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during Pacific, amphibious, and amazon operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 00:02
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    U.S. Marines
    partnership
    MARFORSOUTH
    UNITAS
    1st anglico
    Enduring Promise
    Promesa Duradera
    UNITASLXII

