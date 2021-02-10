Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slovak Student Pilots Arrive at 162nd Wing

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. George Keck 

    162nd Wing

    Slovak Air Force student pilots arrive at Morris Air National Guard Base to start training. They will train under the instructors at the 162nd Wing as they transition to the new Block 70 F-16s.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 18:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 816195
    VIRIN: 211002-Z-LL938-001
    Filename: DOD_108607167
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, US 

