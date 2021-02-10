Slovak Student Pilots Arrive at 162nd Wing

Slovak Air Force student pilots arrive at Morris Air National Guard Base to start training. They will train under the instructors at the 162nd Wing as they transition to the new Block 70 F-16s.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 18:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|816195
|VIRIN:
|211002-Z-LL938-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108607167
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
