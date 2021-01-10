Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUPSALV - Hurricane Ida Recovery

    LEEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Lt. Cmdr. Neil Tublin discusses the SUPSALV mission. The clearance of navigable waterways and shorelines continues following Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. The US Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), the Coast Guard and Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 17:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816180
    VIRIN: 210918-A-AZ289-8135
    Filename: DOD_108606875
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: LEEVILLE, LA, US 
    Hometown: GOLDEN MEADOW, LA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Louisiana
    USACE
    Hurricane Ida
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    SUPSALV

