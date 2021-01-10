SUPSALV - Hurricane Ida Recovery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Lt. Cmdr. Neil Tublin discusses the SUPSALV mission. The clearance of navigable waterways and shorelines continues following Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. The US Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), the Coast Guard and Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.