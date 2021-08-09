The first of the blue roof installs on Sept.08, 2021, in New Orleans, La. With the addition of parishes to the Blue Roof Program, additional contractors will be added to help with the overwhelming requests from homeowners to temporarily protect their roofs.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 00:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816163
|VIRIN:
|210907-A-AZ289-6936
|Filename:
|DOD_108606662
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Blue Roof Install- Hurricane Ida Recovery, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
