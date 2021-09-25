Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLTE 1-22- Fire Support Team B-Roll

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, participate in Fire Support Coordination Exercise, part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 25, 2021. This exercise provides Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and Joint Fire Observers the opportunity to integrate air and ground assets to ensure 3d Marines can process effective fires in any environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 00:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816157
    VIRIN: 210925-M-AR498-198
    Filename: DOD_108606315
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    SLTE Marines 29Palms FST Fire Support Team ITX

