SLTE 1-22- Fire Support Team B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, participate in Fire Support Coordination Exercise, part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 25, 2021. This exercise provides Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and Joint Fire Observers the opportunity to integrate air and ground assets to ensure 3d Marines can process effective fires in any environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)