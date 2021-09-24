U.S. Marine Lt. Col. John Norman, a military judge for the Western Judicial Circuit, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, recounts the events of a fire that broke out near his church in Fallbrook, California, Sept. 24, 2021. Norman's reaction to the incident on Sept. 19 helped extinguish the fire and save the life of the man in the apartment, and showcased the importance of embodying Marine Corps values in and out of uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Cpl. Stephen Beard, Cpl. Andrew Cortez and Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 20:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816153
|VIRIN:
|210924-M-M0242-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108606211
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready at all times: Marine saves man from apartment fire, by Cpl Stephen Beard, LCpl Andrew Cortez and SSgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT