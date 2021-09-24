Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready at all times: Marine saves man from apartment fire

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Beard, Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez and Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Lt. Col. John Norman, a military judge for the Western Judicial Circuit, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, recounts the events of a fire that broke out near his church in Fallbrook, California, Sept. 24, 2021. Norman's reaction to the incident on Sept. 19 helped extinguish the fire and save the life of the man in the apartment, and showcased the importance of embodying Marine Corps values in and out of uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Cpl. Stephen Beard, Cpl. Andrew Cortez and Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 20:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816153
    VIRIN: 210924-M-M0242-1001
    Filename: DOD_108606211
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, Ready at all times: Marine saves man from apartment fire, by Cpl Stephen Beard, LCpl Andrew Cortez and SSgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Camp Pendleton
    Fire Rescue
    Marine Corps
    Always Ready
    Lt. Col. John Norman

