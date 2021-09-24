Ready at all times: Marine saves man from apartment fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Lt. Col. John Norman, a military judge for the Western Judicial Circuit, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, recounts the events of a fire that broke out near his church in Fallbrook, California, Sept. 24, 2021. Norman's reaction to the incident on Sept. 19 helped extinguish the fire and save the life of the man in the apartment, and showcased the importance of embodying Marine Corps values in and out of uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Cpl. Stephen Beard, Cpl. Andrew Cortez and Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)