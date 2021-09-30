Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-22 HIMARS Operations

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Sierra Battery, 5th battalion, 11th Marine regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct fires with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Dugway Proving Grounds near Dugway Utah, Sep. 30, 2021.  WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield) 

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.02.2021 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816150
    VIRIN: 210930-M-BD822-1001
    Filename: DOD_108606185
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: UT, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, WTI 1-22 HIMARS Operations, by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS  
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1
    MAWTS-1
    3rd Battalion 1st Marines
    WTI
    1st Marine Division

