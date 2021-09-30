WTI 1-22 HIMARS Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Sierra Battery, 5th battalion, 11th Marine regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct fires with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, at Dugway Proving Grounds near Dugway Utah, Sep. 30, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)