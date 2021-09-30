Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Brunson leads LPD on MDO

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen 

    I Corps

    Maj. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, America's First Corps commanding general, provides leader professional development to students at the Joint Service Command and Staff College in Watchfield Oxfordshire, England, Sept. 30, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 22:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 816149
    VIRIN: 211001-A-AS262-1002
    Filename: DOD_108606176
    Length: 00:11:34
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, MG Brunson leads LPD on MDO, by SSG Kyle Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LPD
    Army
    ICORPS
    MDO
    JSCSC

