Maj. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, America's First Corps commanding general, provides leader professional development to students at the Joint Service Command and Staff College in Watchfield Oxfordshire, England, Sept. 30, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 22:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|816149
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-AS262-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108606176
|Length:
|00:11:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MG Brunson leads LPD on MDO, by SSG Kyle Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
